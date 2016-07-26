Starbucks baristas use stickers in a clever way to annoy customers

Facebook/Starbucks Yup, they want to ruin your Instagram.

A Starbucks barista revealed a unique way of dealing with annoying customers on Reddit.

According to user bemyfuse, if you receive your drink with the order label slapped right over the chain’s logo, chances are you rubbed the barista the wrong way.

“My petty joy is putting stickers on the siren logo when annoying teenagers order millions of fraps at once so their Instagram posts are ruined ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ It’s the little things,” she said, posting a picture for reference.

While it’s unclear if other Starbucks baristas share this brilliant tactic, hopefully this revelation will discourage rude behaviour and overly complicated drinks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.