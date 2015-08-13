One way filmmakers prevented script leaks on the set of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Disney/Lucasfilm John Boyega in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

There is probably no movie in production right now more secretive than “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” It is, easily, the most-anticipated film of 2015, with eager fans readily waiting to analyse every new detail to come from the movie’s actors and filmmakers.

For this reason, security on set is — put mildly — next-level. Actor Oscar Isaac, who plays X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron in the film, admitted this much in interviews months ago when he told Yahoo Movies the conditions in which he had to read the script under.

Now, we’re getting a few more details about “The Force Awakens” courtesy of a Fall movie blowout issue of Entertainment Weekly. An accompanying photo on EW.com shows yet another security measure: Director J.J. Abrams with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan going over the script on what looks like a Star Destroyer set.

What’s of note here are the dark red script pages, which EW reporter and “Star Wars” expert Anthony Breznican notes are a security measure to prevent copying — since dark red pages on a black and white photocopier will print out black, rendering copied pages unreadable.

There are doubtless many more security measures in place to ensure that the only information to come out of “The Force Awakens” set is the sort that Disney and Lucasfilm want us to see — measures that would probably be less useful the more we know about them.

Regardless, they will only be necessary for a few more months — “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is scheduled to hit theatres December 18, 2015.

