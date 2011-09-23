INFOGRAPHIC: All The Problems Star Wars Characters Could Have Avoided If They Had The Internet

Each beloved character in Star Wars has made mistakes, some of which have cost the life of many a rebel.



But had they access to the Internet and its numerous online training programs, many of their problems could have been easily resolved.

Let’s examine some characters and see how online training could have helped them fare better in their far away galaxy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.