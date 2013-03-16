The 2012 Olympics Completely Changed How We Consume Sports

This Associated Press video was presented at this week’s SPORTEL conference in Rio and starts with a simple question, “are you adapting?” From there the video takes us on a journey through sports programming and advertising and how those mediums are becoming ever more mobile and social.



Some of the numbers are staggering, such as how social media discussion of certain brands grew nearly 1500% after ads for those companies ran during the Olympics. Or how another ad featuring the mothers of Olympic athletes gained four million views online before it ever aired on television.

In other words, if you are only watching sports on television and reading recaps, you are only experiencing a fraction of what is available…

