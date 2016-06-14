The fabulous story of how SPANX founder Sara Blakely went from door-to-door saleswoman to billionaire philanthropist

Sara Blakely, founder and owner of the intimate apparel company SPANX, is an artist. She has devoted the bulk of her professional life to crafting the perfect silhouette for women.

In 1998, Sara’s wonderfully innocent “aha moment” happened when she cut the feet of her pantyhose to give her the smooth line she was looking for with her creme-coloured pants.

She then took that simple idea, while maintaining her day job selling fax machines, and built a line of body-shaping products that are indispensable to women around the world.

Here, entrepreneur and mother-of-four, Sara Blakely (No. 61 on the BI 100: The Creators), tells us about her incredible rise and how she uses her company and her personal wealth to pay it forward.

