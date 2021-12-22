I visited Solvang, California, dubbed Little Denmark, to see how the knockoff European town compares to the original

I recently spent a weekend in Solvang, California a small town known as the “Danish Capital of America.” I went to Solvang, a California town nicknamed ‘Little Denmark.’ Anneta Konstantinides/Insider With the pandemic still showing no signs of slowing down, I decided I needed a taste of Europe . And, lucky for me, “Little Denmark” was just a few hours away from my home in Los Angeles.

The influence of Denmark can be seen throughout the town, from its architecture and food to the shops and statues. Solvang is located 30 miles (48km) north of Santa Barbara. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I explored the dozens of adorable shops that make Solvang feel like one big Christmas market and ate my weight in plates of authentic Danish pastries, potatoes, and pancakes But I wondered, how did one of the best knockoff European towns in the world spring up in the middle of California wine country, of all places, and how did it compare to the original? I walked all over Solvang to find out and discovered that the town is filled with special touches that pay homage to Denmark.

Solvang was founded in 1911 by three Danish immigrants. Statues of Solvang’s three founders. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Reverend Benedict Nordentoft, Reverend J.M. Gregersen, and Professor P.P. Hornsyld purchased 9,000 acres of land in the Santa Ynez Valley — 30 miles (48km) north of Santa Barbara — and christened it Solvang, the Danish word for “sunny field.” According to California.com, the three educators specifically chose the location because they wanted to create a Danish community “far from the Midwestern winters.” I spotted statues of the three men that now proudly stand in front of The Copenhagen House in Solvang, where you’ll also find a number of high-end shops, as well as a small museum modeled after the famous Copenhagen Amber Museum.

The Bethania Lutheran Church, built in 1928, was the first building in Solvang that was modeled after traditional Danish architecture. The Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The beautiful church , seen above, remains open for services and tours today.

I learned that the church’s structure was actually inspired by the famous Grundtvig’s Church in Copenhagen. Grundtvig’s Church is seen here in 1990. Winter/ullstein bild via Getty Images Grundtvig’s Church was designed shortly after World War I by Peder Vilhelm Jensen-Klint in honor of the famous Danish bishop and poet Nikolaj Frederik Severin Grundtvig, according to Ignant.com The expressionist design was inspired by the small medieval churches of rural Denmark, as well as Gothic architecture.

Wanting to preserve their native culture, the founders also built a Danish school, which is now the Bit O’Denmark restaurant. Bit O’Denmark restaurant in Solvang. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider A helpful placard I read at the front of the restaurant revealed that it was built in 1911 and was one of the first buildings to go up in Solvang. It served as a college for three years before being turned into a restaurant in 1929. The building was then remodeled in 1963 and has been known as Bit O’Denmark ever since.

A 1947 newspaper article turned Solvang into a Danish destination. Authentic Danish pastries have always been part of Solvang’s appeal. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider That year, an article by Dean Jennings with the headline “Little Denmark” ran in the Saturday Evening Post and changed everything for the small California town, according to the Santa Ynez Valley News Jennings called Solvang a “spotless Danish village that blooms like a rose in California’s charming Santa Ynez Valley,” writing that it was a “very special place where old-country charm and customs have been successfully fused with the American way of life.”

The new popularity prompted a total remodel of the town. Solvang’s architecture was modeled after buildings in Denmark. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Before Jennings’ story on Solvang, the “Danish culture of the town had been expressed inwardly, but it hadn’t been expressed outwardly,” Esther Jacobsen Bates — executive director of Solvang’s Elverhoj Museum — told the Santa Ynez Valley News in 2017. “People were looking to see the Danish culture on display.” As tourists began to trickle in, the town’s leaders decided that Solvang should look as Danish as its origins. Now, everything from the restaurants and shops to the public restrooms and bus stops have Denmark’s distinct bindingsvaerk architecture, while the charming inns and small boutique hotels are named after the likes of Hamlet and King Frederick, or Danish towns like Atterdag and Copenhagen. You likely won’t see a chain restaurant, unless you manage to spot the Subway and Domino’s with very subtle signage. It all makes you feel like you’re in a different era — or at least well outside of the United States. My parents, who came along on the trip, said it reminded them of Disneyland without the rides.

Windmills also began popping up around the town, where they still stand today. A windmill in Solvang. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Denmark has long been a leading force in wind power and renewable energy, and at one point there were thousands of windmills scattered across the country Solvang’s first Danish-style windmill went up in the 1940s. You’ll now find four within four blocks of each other, and they make for popular photo opportunities for tourists. There are gift shops under some, while another makes a picturesque backdrop for the town’s brewery.

There are also replicas of popular Denmark landmarks scattered around Solvang, including the Little Mermaid statue. The Little Mermaid Statue in Solvang (left) and the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen (right). Anneta Konstantinides/Insider/Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The original Little Mermaid statue — which sits at Langelinie Pier in Copenhagen — was gifted by Carl Jacobsen in 1913. The Danish brewer became captivated by the Hans Christian Andersen fairy-tale after seeing the ballet version at the Royal Danish Theatre, according to Visit Copenhagen A much-smaller version can be found in Solvang today, with the original statue’s seaside location mimicked with a fountain instead.

You’ll also find a copy of the Rundetaarn, one of Copenhagen’s most iconic buildings. The Rundetaarn in Solvang (left) and the Rundetaarn in Copenhagen (right). Anneta Konstantinides/Insider/myLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The Rundetaarn was built in Denmark in the early 17th century to continue the research of Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe after his death. It remains open to visitors today and is the oldest functioning observatory in Europe, according to Visit Copenhagen The Round Tower of Solvang is one-third the size of the Rundetaarn, and it doesn’t have an observatory. But you can grab a pizza from it if you’re feeling hungry.

There’s even a building inspired by The Old Stock Exchange, an important part of Copenhagen’s skyline. The spire on Solvang’s King Christian Tower (left) was inspired by the Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen (right). Anneta Konstantinides/Insider/Gimmi/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The Old Stock Exchange was built on the order of King Christian IV in 1625 and remains one of the oldest buildings in Denmark’s capital. Legend has it that the spire — designed as four dragon tails entwined together — has protected the building from attacks and fires, according to Visit Copenhagen You’ll see a replica of the spire on Solvang’s King Christian Tower. A plaque in front of the building reveals that it was the last work designed and hand-crafted by Ferdinand Sorenson — known as the father of Solvang’s Danish architecture — before he died in 1987.

Perched on a number of Solvang’s buildings are life-sized replicas of the European White Stork, which are symbols of good luck in Denmark. A wooden European White Stork on top of a building in Solvang (left) and a European White Stork seen in Denmark in July 1946. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider/Ivan Dmitri/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) It was once a common sight to see European White Storks on the tops of Danish homes , with locals even building nests in hopes of attracting the birds. “When you see the stork, you know that summer has arrived,” Bent Olsen, of Olsen’s Bakery, told Inside The Santa Ynez Valley Magazine. “People come from everywhere to see them.” The European White Stork was declared extinct in Denmark in 2008, but their legacy lives on in Solvang thanks to Sorensen — the same man who designed King Christian Tower. Sorensen added a stork to the top of the town’s first Danish-style commercial building in 1948 and started a trend, according to the magazine.

In Solvang’s main park, you’ll find a replica of Copenhagen’s Hans Christian Andersen statue. The Hans Christian Andersen statue in Solvang (left) is a replica of the one in Copenhagen (right). Anneta Konstantinides/Insider/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images There are tributes to one of Denmark’s most famous authors throughout the California town. You’ll find a small museum dedicated to Andersen next to The Book Loft, which is an adorable book store in Solvang with one of the largest collections of Scandinavian literature in the country . Here, you can even see rare first editions of his work.

Andersen’s fairy-tale legacy is strong throughout Solvang, including at the park that bears his name. The Hans Christian Andersen Park in Solvang. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider There are also references to his fairy-tales throughout town, from the “Little Mermaid” statue to beautiful murals of “The Princess and the Pea” and “Thumbelina” painted on the walls of Solvang Restaurant.

I continued to immerse myself in Danish culture at the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art. Inside the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art in Solvang. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The Elverhøj Museum of History and Art is dedicated to “documenting the history of Solvang, celebrating Danish culture, and the Danish-American immigrant experience, and promoting fine art and artists,” according to its website

The entire museum is located in a home that was hand-built by an artistic couple in 1950. The front door at the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Viggo Brandt-Erichsen and Martha Mott’s design was inspired by the 18th-century farmhouses seen in northern Denmark, according to the museum’s website Elverhøj, which means “elves’ hill,” opened in 1988 and was named after the first Danish national play. Its meaning is represented by a carving of the mythical creature on the front door, done by Brandt-Erichsen. Adding to the distinct fairy-tale aspect of Solvang, it’s my favorite feature of the museum.

In Solvang, there’s plenty of shopping too. You can even buy authentic Danish clogs. Just trying on some clogs at The Solvang Shoe Store. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider There’s a large collection of beautiful hand-painted clogs at The Solvang Shoe Store, and they’re happy to let you try them on, as I did.

But my favorite part of Solvang was getting to try so many authentic Danish dishes. Prior to my trip, I’d never heard of many of them. The flaeskesteg at Bit O’Denmark. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider From thin pancakes as big as my face to heaping plates filled with mashed potatoes and red cabbage, I learned so much about Danish cuisine during my weekend in Solvang . One of my favorites was flaeskesteg, a roast pork dish that you’ll likely find on every lunch and dinner menu in Denmark. I tried the dish at Bit O’Denmark and loved the juicy pork paired with applesauce. The restaurant also served delicious meatballs and wienerschnitzel, and is a must-visit while in town.

And every pastry I tried was incredible. The Danish, Kringle Slice, and Princess Mocha from Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider There are five authentic Danish bakeries within five blocks of each other in Solvang, making it easy to try many incredible pastries. I had an authentic Danish at Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery, along with a Kringle slice and a stroopwafel known as The Princess Mocha. I was also a fan of aebleskiver, a small and fluffy Danish dessert topped with raspberry jam and powdered sugar that you can find at Solvang Restaurant.