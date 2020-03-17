How social media affects relationships, from partners to friends

Shutterstock Social media can help foster a lasting relationship, or it can ruin it.

Social media allows users to foster positive relationships online, especially for otherwise isolated groups.

However, social media can also negatively affect relationships when you compare yourself with others, according to experts.

Here’s how you can build meaningful relationships with social media, whether it’s romantic or platonic.

About 72% of Americans use social media, where it’s common to make new friends, build relationships, or share photos of your daily life.

Using social media to connect in these ways can have benefits and drawbacks for your relationships, whether they are platonic or romantic. Here’s what you need to know.

Social media can foster genuine relationships



Social media allows people to connect in ways that wouldn’t otherwise be possible, and can often expand people’s social circles, says Kathryn Moore, Ph.D., a psychologist at Providence Saint John’s Child and Family Development Centre in Santa Monica.

For example, in your daily routine, you might not interact with many people who share a life circumstance with you, or are dealing with specific challenges, like being a new parent or moving to a new country.

On social media, you can connect with those people in similar situations and share worries, fears, and celebrations, Moore says. Up to 64% of teens report they have made a new friend online, for example, and 83% of teens report that social media makes them feel more connected with their friends.

Social media can also foster romantic relationships. Nearly one-third of Americans overall and 48% of Americans ages 18-29 having dated online, according to the Pew Research Centre. Moreover, 55% of lesbian, gay, or bisexual adults have reported dating online.

This can be especially powerful for marginalised groups like the LBGT+ community, or others who might have limited options for romantic interactions in their immediate surroundings, says Don Grant, Ph.D., chairman of the American Psychological Association’s Device Management & Intelligence Committee.

“It’s truly amazing that those who are challenged with social anxiety, geographic isolation, fears, insecurities, physical issues, and myriad other real struggles, can now find connection and relationships,” Grant says. “Social media can remove authentic barriers and allow people to connect.”

Social media may also negatively impact relationships



Social media can negatively affect relationships when you start comparing yourself to other people, including your friends, just based on their social media accounts, Moore says. For example, some may fear their lives aren’t as good as their friends’ and withdraw from friendships because they feel they’re not good enough.

That impact on self-esteem and isolation is part of the reason that increased social media usage has been associated with depressive symptoms. If you’re constantly comparing your life to a picture-perfect image that others put forth on social media, you might not feel good about yourself, and you may be more likely to develop depression.

Issues with self-esteem can also arise when posting about some relationships on social media, but not all of them. “People might feel left out or infer that they’re not as important if they’re not being shared on social media,” Moore says.

Cyberbullying, which 23% of teens report experiencing, can also negatively impact relationships, whether you are receiving mean comments or sending them to someone else. For example, cyberbullying has been linked with an increased risk for depression among both victims and perpetrators.

How to build meaningful relationships online



In order to grow a relationship that started online, whether platonic or romantic, you should show your genuine self – not just the social media version. “Building healthy relationships is founded on being yourself, not trying to be someone you’re not, or hiding parts of yourself,” Moore says.

To deepen a relationship that started on social media, Moore suggests talking on the phone or meeting in person. This allows for more fluid conversations, where you can interact in real time. Remember that the people who you meet online can become an important part of your life.

“If a relationship created through online resources is treated with respect, consideration, and slow construction, it can be a great way to meet someone you might never have had the opportunity to encounter,” Grant says.

