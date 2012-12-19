How Dust And Water Combine To Become Snowflakes

Ever wonder why some people say “no two snowflakes are alike?” It’s the awesome power of water that makes this relatively true. Snowflakes follow a complex pathway of creation as they fall through the air which gives them their unique shapes.



The American Chemical Society’s new video on Bytesize Science explains how the unique complex structures and icy formations we know as snowflakes are created as they fall from the sky. Grab a mug of cocoa and see how it all starts with a grain of dust:



