Viral Cat Video Carries Smule's iPad App To Top Of The Charts

How did Smule’s Magic Piano application make it to number 3 on the paid iPad app charts?



By cutting the price of the application by 67%, and getting featured in a viral YouTube video.

When the iPad launched, the app cost $2.99. Now it costs $0.99.

We asked Smule CEO Jeff Smith if the price cut is what led to the increased sales. He says “We’re not sure. Our sense is the price change had a material impact and doubled downloads.”

More important than the price cut is the video of a cat playing with an iPad that went viral last week, Jeff says.

You can see below at about the 1:12 mark, the cat’s owner opens the Smule app. The cat goes nuts playing with it. The video has 3.9 million views as of this writing.

While it’s nice to be at the top of the charts, app sales for the iPad are still pretty small. Jeff says when Smule’s app was number 15 in the rankings, it had about 1,000 downloads per day. He says top 5 apps now have around 2,000 downloads per day on weekends.

For comparison, top paid apps for the iPhone have much higher sales numbers on a daily basis. Based on sales numbers Doodle Jump’s founder provided us, it appears the top paid iPhone app is downloaded ~28,000 times per day.

Still, it’s just the early days for the iPad. The latest estimate from Chitika Labs pegs iPad sales estimates at around 800,000. Meanwhile the iPhone and iPod touch have sold over 85 million units.

