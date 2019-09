How much shrinkage is in store for the financial industry? Here’s an awesome, 160-year chart showing the share of the national income that goes to financial sector workers. Steve Hsu notes the “dip” during the great recession. It looks like we have some room to fall.



The chart is from econ prof Thomas Phillippon.

