How Small Businesses Can Leverage an Online Presence to Get Noticed

It’s tough to be a small business. Budgets are tight, offices may be cramped, and teams are swamped. How can you possibly compete with giant agencies and corporations that not only seem to know what they’re doing, but also always seem to come out on top?



With the rise in technology, you may be able to rule a different kind of audience. The Internet has given us a lot, but perhaps nothing tops our amplified voice to our audiences. Particularly for small businesses and organisations, think about leveraging your online presence to get noticed. The web can be beneficial tool if you are open to using it in the right way. After all, it may be your only way to really stand out from the crowd. Try using these three tips to level the playing field:

Leverage social networking. Using social networking could be a beneficial way to own your online presence. If utilized correctly, it may be the key you need to reach your audience and gain a dedicated following. If you haven’t already, think about using online platforms to really engage with your audience. Create a social media plan that outlines your daily posts, how you will connect with followers, and overall messaging.

Further, you may benefit from activities like Twitter chats, which are weekly discussions surrounding a particular topic or industry. Twitter chats allow you promote yourself and your organisation, spreading the word and marketing your thought leadership. Don’t be afraid to try something new. If it’s not for you, you can always move on to the next project.

Search engine optimization. Search engine optimization, or SEO, is another way you can control your online presence. Think about using this tool to revamp your blog or company website.

Why? Well, we are living in a Google society. Since we use search engines to research just about everything, it may be a good idea to tweak the keywords in your body copy, change up the headlines, and optimise each post so that search engines can find your content. Even if you’re not well versed on the subject, using basic SEO tricks may be the difference between getting found and getting lost in the pages of results. What are you doing to stand out?

Be different. So you are a small business. That doesn’t mean you can’t stand out from the large corporations. On the contrary, being small may give you more room to experiment and create new things. Coming up with original content can do more than just fill your website or blog with facts and figures. It may help you stand out in a sea of competitors.

Tools like blogging, creating videos and visual aids, and bringing up industry related issues that your rivals won’t touch could set you apart. By positioning yourself as a different kind of organisation, you create a barrier between your company and your rivals, instilling a real identity.

What have you done to create an online presence? What’s worked and what hasn’t?

