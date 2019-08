Sleep is one of the most fundamental and basic things humans do. Without it, we’d literally die. So we turned to sleep scientist Patrick Fuller, an associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School — to find out what he does to ensure a good night’s sleep every single night.

