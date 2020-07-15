I'm a software engineer turned winery owner. Here's how working in Silicon Valley prepared me for the challenge of keeping my business going during the pandemic.

Rob Jensen Rob and Diana Jensen.

Rob Jensen began his career as a software sales engineer in Silicon Valley in the 1990s, where he met his wife and future business partner, Diana.

Like many startups, Testarossa Winery was started in 1993 in the Jensen’s garage in Los Gatos, California.

After decades of working towards hard-earned success, Testarossa was forced to cut 85% of its staff when the pandemic caused on revenue to drop by 50%.

Using skills he’d learned from Silicon Valley, Jensen and his wife quickly pivoted their business strategy in an effort to keep their business alive.

Here is his story, as told to freelance writer Molly O’Brien.

My dream is to live the easy life that my customers think I have. It takes a huge amount of effort to make this look effortless. Luckily, being in the winemaking business for over 25 years has taught me patience. In December 2019, we finished off the year with record revenues and the highest reviews our wines had ever received, and in January 2020 we were honoured by Connoisseurs’ Guide to California as “Winery of the Year.” Things couldn’t have been going much better, back then. Just weeks later in March we were fighting to keep our business alive. The biggest overall challenge we’ve faced so far due to the COVID pandemic is having to shut down all of our customer-facing tasting rooms and hospitality channels and wait for better times.

Rob Jensen A wine tasting at Testarossa Winery.

That’s why I say the most important thing to think about, especially right now, is that the aspect of time – and when I say ‘time’ I don’t mean ‘minutes,’ or ‘hours,’ I’m talking decades – isn’t properly given the amount of respect due to make something truly profitable. It’s an investment.

With winemaking you have to acquire the land, spend a year or so preparing the land, put the vines in the ground, then it takes about three years minimum before the grapes grow, then you have to pick the grapes, make the wine, and let it it age in barrels for at least another nine months. You’re paying for everything, and it can be five or six years before you even sell that first bottle.

Rob Jensen The entry to Testarossa Winery in Los Gatos, California.

It sounds like a cliche, but whatever you think that your business plan is going to be, triple the forecasted expenses and triple the expected time it will take to make a profit. The romance of the wine business is an aphrodisiac. You need to be aware of what the future might look like instead of just thinking in the moment. You need to figure out how you’re going to sell the wine you make – many people go into the wine business for “the fun” with no intention or ever expecting to make a profit but unfortunately, we have seen too many people pour their heart, soul, and life’s savings into this business without proper planning.

Rob Jensen Wine vats and barrels at Testarossa.

We always aim to make our wine better each year. Every member of our winemaking team is required to submit a potential experiment that can make the wine better for the coming vintage. Our winemaker and I then pick a few of the ideas and try them out. If it’s successful enough it becomes a new, continued product. Whatever experiment we can think of, we try it, and it keeps the wine flavours fresh and fun.

On a day to day basis, during harvest time, the vineyards that we work with will pick early in morning because the grapes need to be as cold as possible before they’re driven the 100-plus miles from the vineyard to the winery. When it gets to the winery, we start the process of making the wine. We’ll have people sorting through the grapes, picking out ones that are overripe or under-ripe, looking for bugs, cell phones, burritos – those are all real things that we’ve found in the picking bins.

Rob Jensen The grape sorting assembly line at the winery.

Yes, a burrito. When our intern found the burrito, he was initially so proud of himself – and I went up to him with a stern look and I said, “We could have come up with a chipotle flavored chardonnay that would have cornered the market, and you took that burrito out?!” He looked mortified – I let him know that I was just kidding. We’ll let somebody else come up with that varietal.

Rob Jensen Testarossa wine bottles.

To finalise what I’ve learned in this business over the last couple decades, I’d like to share my favourite type of wine: good wine! Ultimately working for any venture toward creating (good) wine is worth the try as long as you make sure to set yourself up for success and can be prepared for anything drastically unexpected.

