The Founder Of Shutterstock Took 100,000 Photos To Get His Company Off The Ground

After founding (and failing) a bunch of companies early on in his career, Jon Oringer noticed the same thing with each startup – he needed photos to sell his products and services.



So, Oringer took it upon himself to take 100,000 photos and launch a stock photo subscription service.

That company would become known as Shutterstock, which would then go on to become the first New York tech company in two years to go public.

Shutterstock founder and CEO Jon Oringer tells us how his company went from a one-man operation to becoming a hugely successful publicly traded company:

Produced by Business Insider Video

