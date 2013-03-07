US

Here's Why Shutterstock Generates Tons Of Revenue And Instagram Doesn't

Alyson Shontell

Instagram has over 100 million users, but it doesn’t generate any revenue for Facebook. On the flip side, Shutterstock has over 22 million photos in its database and is a publicly traded company generating tons of revenue.

So, what’s Shutterstock doing differently than Facebook?

For starters, Shutterstock is a subscription service that relies on a secure approval process for its photos.

Shutterstock founder and CEO Jon Oringer talks to us about Shutterstock’s comprehensive approval process and what life is like as the leader of a publicly traded company:

Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.