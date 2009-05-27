How Should The New York Times Use Twitter?

Ordinarily, we’d join the giggles over the New York Times naming Jen Preston “Social Media Editor.” But after seeing Bloomberg LP and the Wall Street Journal’s draconian rules for how its employees can and cannot use Twitter, we’d like to avoid mockery and applaud the Grey Lady’s flirtation with openness and innovation.



Below, we’ve pasted the new editor’s first tweet, asking “How should @nytimes be using Twitter?” We’d like to share a couple quick ideas and then ask you for yours.

All employees should have accounts if they want one.

Reporters should be allowed to Twitter about whatever they want. Including stories from competitors.

They should have a re-tweeter in chief –@NYTretweets? — whose job is to find and surface news-breaking tweets all day long.

