The Recession Has Changed How People Walk Through A Grocery Store

Supermarkets are designed to promote impulse buying by leading shoppers through a maze of aisles.



But something incredible has happened since the recession. Shoppers are going only to select aisles. And this is killing store margins.

UBS cites research from Kantar Retail:

Consumers are not going down most aisles at the frequency they used to. Today, the more common way to shop is to only go down select aisles. 50% of consumers shop this way, which is a 6% increase since 2008. Consumers are highly focused on specific sales and specific coupons when shopping conventional supermarkets. This strongly suggests consumers are cherry picking grocery stores.

Now see 14 more ways supermarkets trick you into spending money >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.