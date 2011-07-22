How "Shoot" Was The CM Punk WWE RAW Promo Now?

Lets me preface this blog by saying I loved and will always love the CM Punk “shoot promo” from the June 27th, 2011 edition of Monday Night RAW. It is one of the most memorable and historical promos in the history of wrestling.



But as we approach nearly a full month later from the promo taking place, I think it’s safe to say that now, looking back at it, the promo may have been all from the mouth & mind with CM Punk but there were definitely some bullet points the creative team wanted him to hit.

