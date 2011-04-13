SCVNGR Founder Seth Priebatsch's Hardest Learned Lesson? "I Probably Gave Up Too Much Of The Company"

Seth Priebatsch has never acted his age. When he was 12-years old, he managed a team based out of Bangalore. Five years later, Priesbatch founded another company with a factory in Hong Kong. Now, Priebatch is 22-years old and three years in as founder and “Chief Ninja” of his current startup – SCVNGR.



“Age doesn’t really matter in the tech world,” Priebatsch tells us. “Just don’t tell people unless they ask.”

Priebatsch has 60 employees working for him at SCVNGR, and he manages his company by hiring people who are better than he is at certain things.

The young entrepreneur tells us how he runs SCVNGR, and reveals his hardest learned lesson yet.

And Don’t Miss…

• The Story Of SCNVGR



• SCVNGR Founder Seth Priebatsch: Here’s How Local Deals Should REALLY Work To Attract Loyal, Long-Term Customers

• Naveen Selvadurai: Here’s Why Foursquare Grew From 200K To 5 Million Users In A Year

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.