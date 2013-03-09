How Secure Are Our Smartphones?

We used to only be able to make and receive calls on cell phones. Then, we started communicating with friends and families using 160 characters or less via text messages.



Nowadays, though, cell phones allow us to take high quality photos, send and receive emails, and surf the web at ridiculous speeds.

The cell phone has become an invaluable tool for most people to get things done in their professional and personal lives, but it’s also a device that stores extremely sensitive data and information pertaining to your cyber identity.

Cyber security expert and NYU-Poly professor Nasir Memon tells us why the benefits of owning a cell phone far outweigh the risks, and he also gives us some tips to help prevent your phone from being hacked or infected with malware.

