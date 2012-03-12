How Seconds Will Give 2,433 Hours Back To Your Life

2,433 hours

The amount of time wasted in an 80 year lifespan just waiting to interact with businesses doing things like:



pressing 1 for the employee directory, pressing 2 for account information…

waiting on hold on the phone

Waiting in line to purchase something

calling to ask a question

writing a check (who does that anymore?)

How did I get to 2,433 hours wasted in a lifetime? On average, we can estimate approximately 1 minute is wasted each time we interact with a businesses.

Multiply that by roughly 5 each day.

Multiply that by 365 days each year.

Multiply that by 80 years in a lifetime.

Total all that up and you get 2,433 hours. This could be an underestimation if one minute turns out to be more like 5 or 10 minutes but I think you get the picture.

How can Seconds save you those hours so you can get back to living your life?

Seconds enables customers quick interaction and transaction with merchants through the mobile web. Our mission is to make the consumer experience more efficient and enjoyable. When a consumer attaches their payment credentials to their Seconds account, they have effectively transformed their phone into a transactional device. With Seconds, people can send quick messages and easily make transactions with merchants – which takes seconds, not minutes. No more waiting on hold. No more of the “press 1 for operator” crap that no one likes. No more waiting in a line of 10 people to simply swipe your card to pay for something.

If you have a question for a merchant, you simply send a message and then get back to your life. Within a matter of seconds you should receive a response. It’s just like how you interact now with your friends and family, shooting them a quick text during a commercial break or in between glances on the road (kidding…. kinda). Interesting enough merchants actually want you to do this as well since they just want the phone to stop ringing.

Mobile payments work the same way. Seconds allows merchants to program their account and customise keywords with specific dollar amounts which act as triggers to charge a Seconds user’s mobile payment account. If you want to purchase something you can text the keyword and immediately pay for whatever you were buying. Or if you don’t know the keyword the merchant can send you a conformation text and charge your Seconds account for you. Simple as that!

Even more cool, because Seconds is driven through text messaging, if a person is holding an iPhone 4S they can use Siri to complete the mobile transactions by simply saying the keyword.

Maybe you have noticed our world speeding up and getting faster and faster each day, I know I have. It just seems like there is so much to do and so little time to accomplish all my daily tasks. I have no time to waste, and yet I find myself along with others standing in line at the grocery store checking my email or twitter stream. I do this because I don’t like to be idle and feel like I am missing something. Whether we agree with using mobile devices at places such as the grocery store, I think we all agree there are many things in our life that need to be made more efficient with technology. Seconds allows us to minimize the time we spend in the minutia of life so we can get back to what is important.

Who’s already using Seconds and helping save hours in their customers lives?

Quick Service Restaurants

Food Distributors

Auto Dealerships

Customer Service Consultants

Fast Food Restaurants

IT Consultants

Cafes and Coffee Shops

Wine Distributors

Beauty and Health Salons

Clothing Retail Outlets

School Districts

Check out Seconds now and start getting back those precious hours.

@jnickhughes

