Here's How The First FDA-Approved Bionic Eye Works

Second Sight is a company that has developed a groundbreaking piece of technology called the Argus II.



Basically, it’s an eye implant connected to a pair of glasses that restore vision to patients who are blinded by a disease called retinitis pigmentosa, which has damaged the retina tissue of around 100,000 Americans.

To get it approved by the FDA, though, Second Sight underwent over 20 years of research and development.

CEO Robert Greenberg tells us that Second Sight wasn’t able to apply for market approval with the FDA until it had 30 patients in the US and Europe with several years of follow-up appointments.

The market approval process itself took about 2.5 years to complete, with an FDA panel unanimously voting to approve the Argus II.

This bionic eye is the first step to develop similar technology for other patients who suffer from varieties of eye diseases, Greenberg said.

Learn more about Second Sight and its revolutionary Argus II device below:



