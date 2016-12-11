How the SEC chooses to target people on Wall Street

Eugene Soltes is a professor at Harvard Business School as well as the author of Why They Do It, which focuses on white-collar crime. He spent seven years speaking with some of the biggest white-collar criminals in history including Bernie Madoff. Here he discusses how the SEC chooses to go after individuals in the financial industry.

