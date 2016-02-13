Navy SEAL shows how they're trained to resist interrogations

Navy SEALs, Green Berets, Army Rangers and many other elite soldiers in the US military go through SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) training, which simulates what it’s like if you’re captured by the enemy. Former Navy SEAL Brandon Webb, who is the CEO of SOFREP.com, explains what the experience is like.

Produced by Eames Yates



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.