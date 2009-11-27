Just How Scroomed Are HSBC And Standard Chartered On Dubai's Default?

From Goldman:



Backdrop

Many investors have asked about HSBC/STAN exposure to Dubai World (a leading government-linked property developer/holding company) and its affiliates, amidst Nov 26 press reports of Dubai World’s request for a creditor standstill agreement on its c.US$59bn debts (source: Bloomberg). Both HSBC and STAN have declined to comment on individual firm exposures.

