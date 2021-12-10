How San Francisco composts 550 tons of waste every day

San Francisco pioneered the first citywide composting program in the US.

Composting food waste saves landfill space, reduces water usage for farmers, and prevents greenhouse gas emissions.

But about a third of food produced globally still gets thrown out. So why aren’t more places composting?

San Francisco pioneered the nation’s first citywide composting program. Now the city composts and recycles more trash than it sends to the landfill, saving water, space, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Why aren’t other cities doing the same?