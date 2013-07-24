How Samsung Simplifies Streaming Media Between TVs, Phones & Tablets

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

With Samsung’s latest Smart TVs, you can flick through photos taken by your smartphone, listen to music from your laptop and watch videos saved on your tablet or cloud services like DropBox — all wirelessly streamed to your big screen. You can also stream from your TV… Samsung’s Smart View app lets you stream live TV or even Blu-ray movies to your tablet or phone. Perfect for keeping the peace with your room-mates, kids or other half.

AllShare means content sharing made simple. Just connect all the devices and your Samsung Smart TV to the same Wi-Fi network and you’re good to go.

AllShare works great with Samsung mobile devices like the Galaxy S3 smartphone and Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet, but because it uses the DLNA wireless standard, it also works with a range of other compatible devices on your home Wi-Fi network, including non-Samsung PCs, cameras and music systems.

Samsung’s 2013 range of Smart TVs includes wireless network capability, either via built-in Wi-Fi (F5500 Series LED and above, F8500 and F5500 plasma, HT-E6750W and above in home theatre systems, and Blu-ray players down to BD-F6500), or with an optional USB Wi-Fi adapter. Learn more.

Screen Mirroring

Want to get that photo, video or music clip from the small screen up onto the big screen TV? Just activate AllShare mirroring on a compatible mobile device and make it happen. You can also use Motion Control features (inbuilt camera or accessory TV camera required, sold separately) to perform two-handed gestures to zoom and rotate photos on the screen.

Smart View App

Want to take the program you’re watching on the Samsung Smart TV with you as you move around the house? Download the Smart View app (Android | iPhone | iPad) and use Clone View to stream it to a compatible mobile or device, or use Dual View to stream a movie from a connected BD-9000 Blu-ray player to someone else in another room, while you enjoy TV on the big screen.

Keep It Handy, In The Cloud

With Samsung Smart TV cloud storage support (via an account such as DropBox, Sugar Sync or Skydrive), you don’t have to worry about storage space on your mobile devices. Pull up that classic holiday photo at the café or mix up the host’s music selection at your next party. And if your camera or phone has an internet connection, you can snap a pic and upload it to the cloud, ready for friends and family to

view it back home on their Samsung Smart TV…

How To Choose The Best TV For You Visit www.samsung.com.au/tv and we’ll help you choose one with our selector tool.

Also check out the latest issue of Vision, the ultimate home entertainment guide to help find the home entertainment gear best for you. Android | iOS | Web

