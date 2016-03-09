Here's how Samsung made a waterproof phone that looks better than the iPhone

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The Galaxy S7 in a glass of water.

If you didn’t know, you’d totally miss the fact that the S7 can stay under a meter of water for 30 minutes.

That’s because there’s no sign of its water-resistance anywhere on its body.

Water resistance protects phones from that one time it finds itself in water. And yet, it’s one of the most underrated features in a smartphone.

It’s what set apart the Samsung Galaxy S5 from the rest back in 2014. The S5 seemingly had everything and more to make it a great phone.

Everything except looks.

It was made of plastic and was totally outdone by the premium all-metal iPhone 5s and HTC One M8.

The S5 was also sealed from the outside, which meant it needed a flimsy cover that would protect its charger from water. Several S5 owners complained that the cover broke off, making the phone very much susceptible to water damage.

Yet, Samsung showed the world that it’s possible to make water-resistant smartphones without compromising a design that looks better than the iPhone 6s.

How’d Samsung do it?

By sealing the S7 against water from the inside, Samsung could keep the premium materials it used for the Galaxy S6 and make it resistant to water.

However, there is one limit. The phone won’t charge if there’s leftover moisture inside the charging port to prevent any water-related damage. The S7 has exposed metallic connection points inside the charging port that connect with a microUSB charging cable.

That’s not a problem you’d face with the S5 and its charging port cover, but we’re ready to make the sacrifice and wait for that leftover moisture to dry out before going back to chunky plastic designs.

