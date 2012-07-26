Watch Over 500,000 Tons Of Salt Go From Farm To Table

In Newark, California, toward the southern edge of San Francisco Bay, 500,000 tons of salt is harvested each year by Cowgill Incorporated.



That seems like a large amount until you realise that there’s an estimated 55 trillion metric tons of salt in the United States alone, according to Saltinstitute.org.

This giant salt facility in California is where what you see in the ocean ultimately becomes what you see on your table or in your favourite dish.

In a process that could take as long as five years, the salty brine from the ocean is evaporated out, filtered, further purified and processed to become what you put on your food.

California public television station KVIE has the video of how they harvest the salt, as featured on the PBS show America’s Heartland.

