Take A Look At How Japanese Rice Wine Is Made In America

Shlomo Sprung
Sake

Photo: PBS America’s Heartland

Usually associated with Japanese cuisine, the rice wine beverage known as sake has gained popularity around the country as Japanese and Asian fusion eateries have become more prevalent.Sake is fermented, mixed with a sugar-like starch and water, to create a hard-hitting beverage that is normally between 15 and 20 per cent alcohol by volume.

Many American rice fields a part of their crops to sake, like one in California that was profiled by the PBS program “America’s Heartland.” The show took its viewers through the process of producing sake, which we broke down for you here.

Rice is grown on over 500,000 acres of California farmland each year for numerous uses. This farm is located near Sacramento.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

This particular farm is solely devoted to growing rice on 3,000 lush acres on soft clay soil.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

The variety of rice grown here is called Calrose rice. When the rice starts to hang limp like this, you know they're ready to be harvested.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

Once the rice is harvested, it's put in trucks and taken a few short miles to a mill.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

The rice is then placed in this sophisticated milling machine, where only the good parts of the rice will remain.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

Then this fancy contraption distributes the rice into individual packages and sends it around the world for commercial use.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

A very large amount of the rice is sent to Takara Sake USA, based in Berkeley.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

Some of these enormous rice bags will be used for sushi rice, but 12 per cent of California's rice is used for beer and sake.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

Takara uses fresh water from a nearby source to mix with its rice and other ingredients to make the perfect sake.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

The rice goes through one more large processor before being mixed with that fresh water that turns it into liquid form.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

The rice now has a paste-like texture as it goes into this huge tank, where it will go through the final mixing process.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

The water and other ingredients are added in, the tank is closed up and the fermentation process begins.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

This may look like a bubble bath, but it's actually the sake mixture. It's left overnight to sit so that the flavours naturally merge together. Depending on the producer, some sake ferments for much longer.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

After the overnight process, the sake is bottled and is ready for consumption in your favourite store, bar or restaurant.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

Cheers! Bottoms up! Salud! L'Chaim! Whatever you'd like to call it, this was how sake was made to be enjoyed around the world.

Source: PBS America's Heartland

What other booze is made in America?

Tour the Kentucky distillery where Maker's Mark bourbon is made >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.