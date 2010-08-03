How Sad Is It That Yahoo Couldn't Hire A Sales Boss?

When former head of sales Joanne Bradford quit Yahoo for Demand Media earlier this year, it was a shock to the company.



Big purple still hasn’t recovered. Even with the help of so-called “star headhunter” Jim Citrin of Spencer Stuart, it has been unable to find a replacement.

And so today, Yahoo EVP Hilary Schneider – whom Joanne used to report to – removed the “interim” from the title and took the job for herself.

Why couldn’t Yahoo find someone for the job?

Says one person they encouraged to take the job: “The folks are streaming out the doors there.”

Sad. As my colleague Dan Frommer put it, “that’s like Apple not being able to find a head of marketing. Yahoo is a sales company! And not much more!”

As a part of today’s re-org, Yahoo promoted three and helped another decide he needed to spend more time with his family. From Kara Swisher’s report:

Mitch Spolan, the 11-year Yahoo veteran who is in charge of North American field sales, will also pick up responsibility for agency development and relationships.

Seth Dallaire, who has been running mid-market sales, will now be in charge of channel sales, reseller relationships and new and emerging formats, such as video, local, social and mobile.

Frank Weishaupt, who has been in charge of marketplaces, will add sales operations and training and sales development to his portfolio.

Lastly, Jim Stothard, who has been in charge of account management, will be leaving Yahoo for personal reasons, but will be working with Schneider to find his replacement.

We’re pretty curious about who turned down the job. We have a short list, but we’d like to run a full one soon. Please send names to [email protected]

Update: Yahoo just reached us with this comment.

“You couldn’t be more wrong. No one turned down the job – we didn’t offer it to anybody. We spoke with many highly qualified candidates, both external and internal, and decided that this is the best structure for our customers. Why? We believe the new structure best serves our broad base of customers, answer the increasingly complex marketplace and drive revenues and momentum. This elevates sales and we are confident this is the right strategy. “

“By eliminating a reporting layer, this structure gives sales a more direct voice in the strategic and tactical decisions we make. They report to Hilary, she reports to Carol. This streamlines and expedites decision making and ultimately drives sales momentum and revnue by better addrerssing customer needs.”

