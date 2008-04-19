How's That YouTube Piracy Filter Going, Anyway?

In October, Google (GOOG) turned on a “video identification system” to screen for copyrighted content on YouTube. This was part of CEO Eric Schmidt’s pledge a year ago to make copyright violation “a moot issue,” and to get out from under the weight of Viacom’s $1 billion lawsuit.



So, how’s it going? Not so well, media execs tell CNET. Two, who declined to be named, said that six months later, tests on whether the system works have been “inconclusive.”

YouTube, of course, says it’s going swimmingly. A spokeswoman responds:

Since launching in October, our Video Identification system has shown terrific results in its comprehensiveness, accuracy, and scalability. Over 100 partners from independent content creators to large media companies are currently using Video ID to easily manage their content. Many have found it to be a helpful tool in generating revenue and exposure for their content in the world’s largest online video community.

CNET found the first 10 minutes of “The Departed” on YouTube. Guess what? It’s still there, 52,166 views and counting.

