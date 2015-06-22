How Russia's most advanced military equipment stacks up against NATO's hardware

REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square May 9, 2014. Russia celebrates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two on May 9.

Despite the country’s economic crisis, Russia has been stepping up its military spending at a dramatic pace.

At the same time, a lot of NATO members have been paring back their budgets.

At the same time, Moscow’s relationship with Washington and Europe is in its worst state since before the collapse of the Berlin Wall.

But how does the modern Russian military stack up against the best that the Western Alliance has to offer?

Take a look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.