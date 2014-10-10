Here Are Amazing Photos Of Russia Dismantling An Outdated Nuclear Submarine

Pierre Bienaimé

Russia is currently in the process of expanding and modernizing its navy. This might have something to do with Moscow’s apparent appetite for military conquest — although Russia also has a few nuclear submarines that are dangerously past their prime, considering the fissile materials that are still stored onboard.

In 2009, one rusted behemoth was transported to a factory in the far eastern port city of Vladivostok, close to the Korean peninsula, for decommissioning.

With the vessel fully out of water, the pictures offer an amazing perspective on how massive and complex even an outdated class of nuclear submarine really is.

Rusty Russian Submarine 7Yuri Maltsev/Reuters

At 117 yards, the Victor-class submarine is longer than a football field.

Rusty Russian Submarine 8Yuri Maltsev/Reuters

In its apparent state of decay, it’s no wonder the sub had to be hauled to its seaside destination.

Rusty Russian Submarine 5Yuri Maltsev/Reuters

Its destination was the Zvezda or Star factory east of Vladivostok, the eastern-most of Russia’s major cities.

Rusty Russian Submarine 4

Yuri Maltsev/Reuters

The same photographer was on the scene to capture the sub’s final dismantling.

Rusty Russian Submarine 1Yuri Maltsev/Reuters

This cross-section gives an idea of how cramped life beneath the waves really is.

Rusty Russian Submarine 3Yuri Maltsev/Reuters

Spent fuel and nuclear waste make decommissioning nuclear subs a high-stakes and time-consuming project. Not to mention expensive: it’s going to cost an estimated $US2.2 billion for Russia to full decommission its obsolete nuclear vessels.

Rusty Russian Submarine 2Yuri Maltsev/Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.