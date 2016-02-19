How giant slabs of rubber become thin rubber bands

It’s not easy turning gigantic, stiff chunks of rubber into thin, elastic rubber bands. In fact, the process is insanely complicated.
Thanks to our friends at Science Channel for sharing this footage with us. “How It’s Made” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
