10 moments from the past decade that changed the royal family forever

Getty/Chris Jackson The royal family posing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in 2015.

The royal family has seen major change over the past 10 years.

With countless royal weddings and births, the line of succession has changed rapidly.

Queen Elizabeth became the world’s longest reigning monarch in 2015.

In 2018, Meghan Markle became the first mixed race divorcee to marry into the family, something that “would have been unthinkable” just a few decades ago, according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl.

This year, Prince Andrew resigned from his royal duties following his alleged involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal.

As 2019 – and the decade – comes to a close, Insider has rounded up 10 moments that changed the royal family forever over the past 10 years.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

2011: When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she became Britain’s future Queen consort.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge became Britain’s future Queen consort when she married Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Middleton became a fulltime senior royal with the marriage. Her role is to support Her Majesty the Queen in charitable endeavours, state visits, and royal tours both individually and alongside her husband.

2013: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first child, Prince George, the future King of the United Kingdom, was born.

Anwar Hussein/ Getty Images

Prince George of Cambridge was born on July 22, 2013 at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

As the first son to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, George is third in line to the throne and future King of the United Kingdom.

2015: Princess Charlotte became the first female royal in history to take precedence over any future male siblings in the line of succession.

Previously, it was tradition for males to take precedence over their sisters in the royal line of succession.

For instance, even though the Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, is older than Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, her brothers (and subsequently their children) are higher ranked in the line of succession.

This changed in 2013, with the Succession to the Crown Act. Princess Charlotte became the first royal to outrank any future male siblings upon her birth on May 2, 2015.

2015: That same year, Queen Elizabeth became Britain’s longest reigning monarch and the longest reigning monarch in world history.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives in Scotland in 2015.

In her 65 years as Britain’s Sovereign, Her Majesty has travelled to more than 120 countries in official overseas visits. She has outlasted 13 British prime ministers and 13 US presidents.

2016: Princes William, Harry, and Kate Middleton launched Heads Together, marking the first time the young royals had opened up about their own mental health.

Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Heads Together is a mental health initiative first spearheaded by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry in 2016.

The new programme sparked a major change for the young royals, marking the first time members of the royal family had spoken about their own mental health so publicly.

In 2017, Prince Harry opened up about the impact his mother’s death had on his own mental health, and said he even went to counseling.

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12 and then shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life, but also my work as well,” he said.

“My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because [I thought], why would that help? It’s only going to make you sad. It’s not going to bring her back.”

2018: Meghan Markle became the first mixed race divorcee to marry into the family, something that “would have been unthinkable” just a few decades ago, according to a royal expert.

Jane Barlow/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to Prince Harry on May 19, 2019.

The wedding ceremony marked a “turning point for the monarchy,” according to royal correspondent and biographer Katie Nicholl.

“Complete with a gospel choir and an African American bishop, the ceremony was a departure from tradition and captured the imagination of the world,” Nicholl wrote in her book, “Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love.”

“It was deemed a royal union fit for the twenty-first century and a turning point for the monarchy. Meghan was the first mixed-race divorcee to marry into the royal family, something that, decades ago, would have been unthinkable.”

2019: The couple broke multiple traditions as they welcomed their son, Archie Harrison.

Toby Melville/ Getty Images

The lead up to the arrival of baby Archie was almost as iconic as the birth itself. Markle and Harry broke a major tradition when they decided not to take part in a post-birth photo call on the hospital steps, like Princess Diana and Kate Middleton did before them.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” a spokesperson for the couple announced in an official statement.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

The couple also chose not to use a courtesy title for their son upon his birth on May 6. Instead, he will be known as “Master Archie” – an indication that they plan to raise him without royal status.

2019: That same year, Harry and Markle announced they were splitting from the charity they shared with William and Middleton, and many interpreted this as a sign of rivalry.

Reuters The Sussexes and the Cambridges at an Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey in Westminster.

In June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were officially resigning from The Royal Foundation, the charity they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

A spokesperson for the couple said the decision was made so Harry and Markle can start their own charity.

However, royal experts predicted that the split could be down to the rumoured rift between the brothers.

“For months there have been rumours about difficulties in their relationship,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Insider.

“When Harry said at the only meeting of the Royal Foundation Forum held last February ‘Working as a family does have its challenges,’ few interpreted this as referring to any rivalry. Subsequently things have radically changed.”

Four months later, Harry confirmed there had been difficulties in his relationship with his brother, saying in an ITV documentary that the two were “on different paths at the moment.”

2019: Markle said she was struggling with royal life in her most candid interview yet.

ITV News

Following the announcement that she planned to sue British tabloid the Mail on Sunday after it published excerpts from a private letter she sent to her father, the duchess said the media scrutiny she’s received has impacted her mental health in recent months.

“Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” Markle told ITV in October.

“And then when you have a newborn, you know?”

“And especially as a woman, it’s really – it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed, it’s …” she said, trailing off.

“Also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

The duchess added that her British friends warned her not to marry Prince Harry, because “the British tabloids will destroy your life.”

It was the first time a member of the family had spoken so candidly about the struggles that come with the role, and it sparked rumours that Harry and Markle could be getting to leave their posts and give up their titles indefinitely.

2019: Prince Andrew resigned from royal duties following his alleged involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal.

Florida Southern District Court Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, then known as Virginia Roberts, along with Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit where Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew directed her to have sex with him.

The royal was criticised for appearing not to sympathise with Epstein’s victims after defending his friendship with the convicted sex offender during his interview with BBC Newsnight.

Andrew had been accused of sleeping with Virginia Guiffre, who says she was sex trafficked to him by Epstein in 2001, when she was just 17 years old.

Following the interview, Andrew announced plans to step down from his royal duties in November.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Insider at the time that it was “a personal decision,” despite reports suggesting the Queen “forced” her son to officially resign.

Read more:

‘I just didn’t expect it from royalty’: Prince Andrew accuser gives tear-filled interview and implores the British public to stand with her

Meghan Markle says her friends warned her not to date Prince Harry because ‘the British tabloids will destroy your life’

Here’s how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new son is already changing the dynamic of the royal family

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.