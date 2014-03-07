RORY MCILROY: How Nike's $US200 Million Man Spends His Money

Rory McIlroy is well positioned to become one of the world’s highest-paid athletes for a long, long time.

He’s only 24 years old and he already has two major championships and Nike deal worth a rumoured $US200 million.

He also has the makings of a pretty fantastic lifestyle off the course, with a lavish house in Florida, a $US400,000 car, a wildly successful fiancee, and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.