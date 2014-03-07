RORY MCILROY: How Nike's $US200 Million Man Spends His Money

Rory McIlroy is well positioned to become one of the world’s highest-paid athletes for a long, long time.
He’s only 24 years old and he already has two major championships and Nike deal worth a rumoured $US200 million.
He also has the makings of a pretty fantastic lifestyle off the course, with a lavish house in Florida, a $US400,000 car, a wildly successful fiancee, and more.
He made $US16 million in endorsements alone. For comparison, that's $US2 million more than Peyton Manning.
The house is good for his job too. It's right next to the PGA National golf course, and there's a workout room.
The tabloids in the UK are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $US2 million Bugatti, which he called 'bollocks.'
After a rough 2013 on the course, McIlroy is looking to turns things around and continue his assent to the top of the sport.
