RORY MCILROY: How Nike's $US200 Million Man Spends His Money

Tony Manfred
Rory mcilroy caroline wozniacki mastersAndrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is well positioned to become one of the world’s highest-paid athletes for a long, long time.

He’s only 24 years old and he already has two major championships and Nike deal worth a rumoured $US200 million.

He also has the makings of a pretty fantastic lifestyle off the course, with a lavish house in Florida, a $US400,000 car, a wildly successful fiancee, and more.

He earned $US29 million in 2013, making him the 21st highest-paid athlete in the world.

Source: Forbes

He made $US16 million in endorsements alone. For comparison, that's $US2 million more than Peyton Manning.

Source: Forbes

His biggest deal: A monster Nike contract rumoured at $US200+ million.

Source: USA Today

Tiger Woods' first Nike deal was only worth $US40 million.

Source: ESPN

They're now doing commercials together.

Rory's other deals with Bose and Omega make him golf's 3rd highest-paid player at age 24.

He's not afraid to spend that cash. He bought a gorgeous $US9.5 million house in Florida in 2012.

Source: Jeff Realty

It'd be a pretty great bachelor pad. There's an incredible pool.

Source: PGA Tour

And a game room.

Source: PGA Tour

The house is good for his job too. It's right next to the PGA National golf course, and there's a workout room.

Source: PGA Tour

Rory also put in a trophy room, with plenty of room for future hardware.

Source: PGA Tour

He was spotted driving a $US400,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

Source

The tabloids in the UK are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $US2 million Bugatti, which he called 'bollocks.'

Source: Belfast Telegraph

Another tabloid fixation: His girlfriend, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

He makes trips all over the world to watch her play.

And vice versa.

On New Year's Eve, they got engaged.

They're now one of the highest-earning power couples in sports.

Caroline is the 4th highest-paid female athlete in the world, raking in $US13.7 million per year.

Source: Forbes

She makes $US10 million per year off the court, including her own underwear line.

Source: Forbes

After a rough 2013 on the course, McIlroy is looking to turns things around and continue his assent to the top of the sport.

Now see how he stacks up

How Tiger Woods Spends His Money >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.