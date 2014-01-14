How Legendary Startup Investor Ron Conway Gets Stuff Done

Jay Yarow
Ron Conway 21x9Joi

Cool little bit of advice for people that feel overwhelmed by their jobs.

Here’s how Ron Conway, a super angel investor in Silicon Valley, gets things done on a daily basis as told by David Lee, his partner at SV Angel:

I asked Ron what he does. It’s pretty simple. In the morning, he sets three things to do for the day. If he does all three, then it’s a good day. If he doesn’t, then it’s a bad day.

