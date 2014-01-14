How Legendary Startup Investor Ron Conway Gets Stuff Done

Cool little bit of advice for people that feel overwhelmed by their jobs.

Here’s how Ron Conway, a super angel investor in Silicon Valley, gets things done on a daily basis as told by David Lee, his partner at SV Angel:

I asked Ron what he does. It’s pretty simple. In the morning, he sets three things to do for the day. If he does all three, then it’s a good day. If he doesn’t, then it’s a bad day. Read more at David Lee’s blog >

