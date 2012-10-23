How Mitt Romney Slowly Lost The Debate

Photo: MSNBC/Screenshot

A CBS News instant poll says Obama crushed Romney, and a CNN poll has Obama winning the final presidential debate by eight points.After watching the debate from start to finish, it was evident that Romney did lose out in the zingers and memorable moments category to Barack Obama – and even moderator Bob Schieffer.



By the end of the debate, it seemed like most people were talking about what Obama and Schieffer said.

Romney, meanwhile, played it safe and kept his aggression to a minimum during the final presidential debate before the election.

