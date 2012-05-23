How RoboCop Predicted Everything Important About Modern America—Back in 1987

In 1987, the concept of 'singularity' -- that artificial intelligence will merge with human intelligence to produce a new intelligence greater than either -- was still in its infancy. Mathematician and author Vernor Vinge only coined the term in a 1983 Omni magazine article, and it wasn't until Vinge wrote another article on the topic for a NASA symposium in 1993 that the concept became truly widespread.

Yet RoboCop, years ahead of its time, asks a fundamental question about singularity: If human and machine are joined, is there a point where one subsumes the other?

Today, singularity is a trendy debate topic among Silicon Valley's chattering class. Venture capitalist Peter Thiel -- one of the early funders of Facebook and the founder of Paypal -- is a singularity enthusiast.