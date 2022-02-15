Robert Pattinson says it took ‘a lot of trial and error’ over several months to find the right voice for his Batman

Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman in ‘The Batman.’ Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics

Robert Pattinson explained how he and director Matt Reeves landed on Batman’s voice in a Q&A for the film.

Pattinson told press, including Insider, that it was “a lot of trial and error.”

Reeves said he was amazed at how low Pattinson could drop his voice, adding he had no dialect coach.

Robert Pattinson spent a lot of time perfecting his Bat voice for “The Batman.“

“It was a lot of trial and error,” Pattinson told a small group of press, including Insider, during a recent screening and Q&A for the film at Warner Bros. in Burbank, California on Thursday.

“I had a lot of time to think about it,” Pattinson continued. “I think I was cast about seven or eight months before we started shooting and so I was experimenting with a lot of different things.”

We’re not allowed to say anything about the film just yet (sorry!), but the nearly 50-minute long Q&A following the movie kicked off with Pattinson and director Matt Reeves describing the process of nailing the Caped Crusader’s voice as costumes from the film stood behind them.

“I think the first two or three weeks, we were kind of doing a variety of different voices, because there’s only a couple of lines in the first few scenes we shot,” Pattinson recalled. “Me and Matt just sort of settled on something. It started to sit in a very particular place and it kind of felt like a progression from other kind of Bat voices and felt kind of somewhat comfortable to do as well.”

Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves on set of ‘The Batman.’ Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics

Pattinson added that after a while of trying out different voices, it just started to “feel right,” adding: “The more you embody the suit, the more you embody the character. It just started to come out quite organically. And, I think that’s kind of what I was trying to do with the character, as well. I was trying to think, ‘He’s not putting on a voice.’ He puts on the suit and then the voice just starts happening for him as a person as well.”

Reeves said as they explored different versions of the Bat voice he was surprised to learn just how low Pattinson could drop his voice.

“I have to say that one of the amazing — many amazing things about Rob — is he has such incredible technical control of himself, of his instrument,” Reeves told the crowd. “He could do things with his voice, it was a crazy thing. I was like going, ‘Oh, you can go lower.’ And then he would. I was like, that’s amazing.”

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman wears under-eye makeup. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics

“He went through this process of searching for where it felt like that voice should sit,” Reeves continued. “He has an incredible ear for mimicry and accents. He can pick up anyone’s accent. There’s no dialect coach.”

“It seems obvious in retrospect, but you don’t really realize that a lot of it is — the whole character, the whole performance — your voice and it’s kind of how many different shapes you can do with your mouth,” Pattinson added with a laugh.

“The Batman” is exclusively in theaters on March 4 with early fan showings of the film in IMAX on March 1.