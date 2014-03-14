How Rio Tinto Used Big Data Technology To Save $90 Million

Rio Tinto’s new Brisbane process centre has saved the mining giant $90 million according to chief Sam Walsh.

The company’s pioneering process centre, which has the world’s biggest multi-platform touchscreen spread across an entire wall, is the latest step in the company’s productivity drive.

The centre processes big data generated at Rio’s operations, and uses it to find problems and improve efficiency.

The $90 million saved so far has come just from analysing data from some of the hundreds of thousands of data points in Rio’s copper plants, according to The Australian.

Rio chief Sam Walsh has said the “process excellence centre”, which opened yesterday, has already more than paid itself back.

“Others might talk about innovation, but we’re living it, breathing it and this is just another example,” Walsh said.

