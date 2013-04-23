Rihanna Posts Photos Of Her Wild 4/20 Celebration

On Saturday, many pot-smoking enthusiasts celebrated holiday 4/20 — but Rihanna took it to a whole new level.



Weed cakes, strip clubs, fat joints — the 25-year-old singer documented her wild day in photos posted to her Instagram account for her 6.7 million followers to see.

All started tame as Rihanna and her female bicycle gang hit the streets. “Our #420 on #420 #clique,” she captioned this photo.

http://instagram.com/badgalririShe then posted this picture of a cake made by a fan. “What did I do to deserve the epicness that is my fans??!!! @janiseeaileen gyal you a real top shotta!!!!! Thank you for lighting up my day, no pun intended!!#420Life”

http://instagram.com/badgalririHere’s Rihanna smoking a joint next to the cake after her Ft. Lauderdale concert stop. “#420 it’s a celebration bitches!! Thank you to all my ft. Lauderdale and Miami fam that came through #DWT#backstageLife.”

http://instagram.com/badgalririShe posed with Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima backstage, too. “Only bad bitches get backstage on the#DIAMONDSWorldTour #nobasiczone@adrianalima.”

instagram.com/badgalriri

And then she hit a strip club. “I still got my money #420.”

http://instagram.com/badgalriri“K.O.D got me a #420 welcome #cake to pop my cherry! #whenwillyourfave,” she wrote next. A quick google search for “KOD Fort Lauderdale” reveals Rihanna was at King of Diamonds Gentleman’s Club.

instagram.com/badgalririThe party continued into the wee hours. “Wild for the night, phuck being polite!”

instagram.com/badgalririRihanna spent the next day relaxing poolside. “Shout out to my lover @charliebymzThank u for designing what has to be my favourite bikini of all time!”

“Playin hard to get, but he loves me!”

instagram.com/badgalriri

