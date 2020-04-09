Less than a year after her divorce from Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos is officially one of the 25 wealthiest people in the world. Here are 9 mind-blowing facts that show just how rich she is.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos divorced in mid-2019.

MacKenzie Bezos has ranked on Forbes’ Billionaires List for the first time ever.

She has an estimated net worth of $US36 billion.

MacKenzie is now one of the 25 richest billionaires and one of the five richest women in the world.

After divorcing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos has made Forbes’ Billionaires List for the first time. With a $US36 billion net worth, she now ranks among the five richest women in the world.

When MacKenzie and Jeff finalised their divorce in July 2019, MacKenzie walked away with 25% of Jeff’s Amazon stake, or 4% of the company.

Earlier that year, MacKenzie had taken to Twitter to announce that she planned to grant Jeff all of her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of the Amazon stock co-owned by the pair, as well as voting control over the shares she’s retaining.

But even a quarter of her former husband’s Amazon stake is enough to make MacKenzie filthy rich. She plans to give away most or all of her fortune: She signed the Giving Pledge in April 2019, and promised to give half or more of her assets to charity in her lifetime or will.

Here are nine mind-blowing facts that show just how rich MacKenzie is.

1. With a net worth of $US36 billion, MacKenzie Bezos is among the world’s 25 richest people.

She currently ranks as the 22nd richest billionaire in the world.

2. This net worth also makes her the fourth-richest woman in the world.

She’s also the third-richest woman in the US.

The richest woman in the world and the US is Walmart heiress Alice Walton, who has an estimated net worth of $US54.4 billion, according to Forbes.

3. Bezos is so rich that an average American spending $US1 is similar to Bezos spending $US369,989.

The median net worth of an average US household is $US97,300. Dividing $US36 billion by $US97,300 comes to about $US369,989.

4. At that rate, buying the typical house in the US would be pocket change for Bezos, costing her less than $US1.

The median home value in the US is $US247,084.

5. With her net worth, Bezos could buy 151 versions of the most expensive home ever sold in the US.

New York City has the most expensive home ever sold in the US, a $US238 million penthouse.

Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin purchased the three-floor, 23,000-square-foot penthouse in a skyscraper at 220 Central Park South, reported Business Insider’s Katie Warren, citing The Wall Street Journal.

6. Bezos’s net worth is the same as the GDP of Malta, Madagascar, and The Maldives — combined.

caption Malta.

Malta’s GDP is about $US16.3 billion, Madagascar’s is $US13.5 billion, and The Maldives is $US6.2 billion.

7. With her $US36 billion fortune, Bezos could fund the entire endowment of the second-richest college in the US and have billions to spare.

caption The University of Texas.

The University of Texas system has an endowment of $US30.8 billion. If MacKenzie funded that, she’d still have over $US5 billion left.

8. She could also give every single living person in the US $US100 — and still remain a billionaire.

The US population is currently just under 329,492,650, according to the US Census. Giving every American $US100 would cost Bezos roughly $US32.9 billion. That would leave her with a $US3 billion net worth.

9. If Bezos spent $US1 million every month, it would take her 3,000 years to spend her entire fortune, according to Business Insider calculations.

At that rate, MacKenzie would be spending $US12 million a year. Dividing that by $US36 billion equals 3,000.

