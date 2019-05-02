Jeff Bezos just lost $7 billion overnight. Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy the Amazon CEO really is.

zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world.

Jeff Bezos is the richest person on the planet. Worth an estimated $US110 billion, the Amazon CEO is $US3 billion richer than the next-richest person, Bill Gates, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.

But after losing almost $US7 billion in stock value Thursday night after Amazon shares plunged as much as 9%, Bezos may lose his title as the world’s richest person if the losses hold through the market closing on Friday, CNBC reported.

Bezos retained his ranking as the world’s richest person even following his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos. She kept a 4% stake in Amazon worth roughly $US35.7 billion, making her the fourth-richest woman in the world.

Though Jeff Bezos’ annual salary is only $US81,840, most of his wealth comes from his Amazon shares. The world’s richest man makes $US2,489 per second, or more than twice what the median US worker makes in one week, according to Business Insider’s calculations last year.

Here are 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy Bezos really is.

1. Bezos is worth $US110 billion despite being paid an annual salary of just $US81,840, less than what most US representatives take home.

Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

Of course, a large portion of Bezos’ wealth is tied to Amazon stock, not his salary.

Business Insider last year calculated how much Bezos actually makes in a year, based on the change in his net worth year-over-year, and found it to be closer to $US8.9 million.

It’s even more impressive if you break that down to how much Bezos makes every day, every hour, and even every second.

2. Bezos makes $US2,489 per second — more than twice what the median US worker makes in one week.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

That’s $US149,353 per minute.

As Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported, that means that in just one minute, the Amazon chief makes more than three times what the median US worker makes in a year: about $US47,000, according to Bureau of Labour Statistics data.

3. After divorcing MacKenzie Bezos and giving up 25% of the Amazon stock owned by the couple, Jeff Bezos kept his ranking as the richest person in the world.

AP Images

MacKenzie Bezos is now the fourth-richest woman in the world, after the L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers,Walmart heiress Alice Walton, and Mars candy company heiress Jacqueline Mars.

MacKenzie, who was one of Amazon’s first employees, is worth an estimated $US35.5 billion.

4. With his $US110 billion, Bezos has a net worth equivalent to 30% of the top 100 US college endowments.

Getty/Michael Kovac

The three richest colleges in the US in 2018 based on the size of their endowments were Harvard University, with $US38.3 billion, the University of Texas system, with $US30.9 billion, and Yale University, with $US29.4 billion.

Bezos’ fortune is greater than those three universities’ endowments combined – with more than $US11 billion to spare.

5. Bezos is so rich that an average American spending $US1 is similar to Bezos spending $US1.1 million.

Getty/Drew Angerer

The median net worth of an average US household is $US97,300. Dividing $US110 billion by $US97,300 comes to about $US1.1 million.

6. The Amazon CEO is 20% richer than the British monarchy.

The British royal family was worth an estimated $US88 billion in 2017, according to Forbes.

7. Bezos is worth about the equivalent of the entire gross domestic product of Slovakia.

Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images Kosice, Slovakia.

The service sector in Slovakia accounts for about 61% of the central European country’s $US109 billion GDP.

8. Bezos’ net worth is greater than the GDP of Iceland, Afghanistan, and Costa Rica — combined.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images Reykjavik, Iceland.

Iceland’s GDP is about $US24.5 billion, Afghanistan’s is $US19.9 billion, and Costa Rica’s is $US60.46 billion, for a total of almost $US105 billion.

9. According to the Social Security Administration, the average American man with a bachelor’s degree will earn about $US2.2 million in his lifetime. Bezos makes that in just under 15 minutes.

According to the SSA, the average American woman with a bachelor’s degree will earn $US1.3 million in her lifetime.

Bezos, who has a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University, makes $US149,353 every minute, according to Business Insider’s calculations last year.

10. Even if a moderate wealth tax had been implemented almost 40 years ago, Bezos would still be the richest American, and the second-richest person in the world.

REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

At the end of 2018, Bezos was worth $US160 billion.

If the US had introduced a moderate wealth tax in 1982 – when the first Forbes 400 data on American billionaires was published – his net worth would now be about half that, or $US86.8 billion, according to a recent study published in Brookings Papers on Economic Activity.

But even with a mere $US86.8 billion fortune, Bezos would still be the richest American and the second-richest person in the world, outranked only by French businessman Bernard Arnault, who’s currently worth $US95.5 billion.

A wealth tax has been a hot topic among the Democratic presidential candidates in 2019, with both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren calling for increased taxes on the super-rich.

11. Bezos has lost more money in 2019 than any other billionaire in the world — but he’s still the richest of them all.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Amazon CEO is worth almost $US15 billion less than he was at the beginning of 2019, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

