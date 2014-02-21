'Early' WhatsApp Employees Will Make $US160 Million Each

Yesterday, Facebook bought messaging app WhatsApp for $US19 billion — $US12 billion in stock, $US4 billion in cash, and another $US3 billion in stock grants for employees that will vest over the next four years.
How much will WhatsApp’s employees make in the deal?
We don’t that how that $US3 billion will be divided.
We do know the $US12 billion in cash and $US4 billion in cash will be divided among Whatsapp owners.
Whatsapp employees own a piece of the company.
How much?
Forbes’s Parmy Olson reports: “Early employees are said to have comparatively large equity shares of close to 1%.”
Ready to have your mind blown?
1% of $US16 billion is…
…$160 million.
