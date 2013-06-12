It's Comical To See How Differently Rex Ryan And Bill Belichick Handled Their First Tim Tebow Questions

There are many different coaching styles in the NFL, but there may not be two more divergent styles than Tim Tebow’s current and former coaches, Bill Belichick and Rex Ryan.



The differences between the two coaches is most striking (and comical) when watching how both coaches handled their first questions from the media after acquiring Tebow.

Below is a mashup of clips in which both Ryan and Belichick answer similar questions regarding Tebow. One rambles on and on and tells us how he plans to use Tebow. The other grunts something along the lines of “what’s best for the team.”

Belichick’s answers came from meeting with the media today. Ryan’s are from the day Tebow was introduced to the media as well as his first press conference a few weeks later (clips via NFL.com and ESPN)…

