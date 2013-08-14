How Retargeting Users On Facebook Works

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

[INFOGRAPHIC] How To Retarget Users On Facebook (MDG Advertising via All Facebook)

Facebook launched FBX in 2012 to allow advertisers to retarget users on the social network based on their online browsing habits. Learn how the exchange works and what ads are capable of retargeting users. Check it out >

Yelp Is Calling Out More Businesses That Purchase Good Reviews (Sprout Social)

Yelp announced that in a continuing effort to crack down on fake reviews, the company will be issuing a new round of “Consumer Alerts.” These alerts act as a Scarlet Letter of sorts, as businesses caught offering reviewers cash for a good write-up will be stricken with an alert sticker on its page saying as much. Read >

Gap Will Take Over Tumblr For One Day (Mashable)

Gap will takeover all of Tumblr’s mobile ads on August 29th in conjunction with its Back To Blue Tumblr contest and ad campaign. Tumblr’s mobile user base is growing rapidly, and will likely overtake its desktop user base by 2014. In doing so, Gap is making Tumblr’s mobile space a canvas for a full blown marketing campaign. Read >

Facebook Testing Exclusive App For Celebrities (All Things D)

All Things D reports that Facebook is working on a “VIP” app, which lets celebrities monitor Facebook fan chatter about themselves from a mobile device. The app is currently being tested with a small group of users. Read >

Yelp Now Lets Users Post Reviews Directly From Mobile App (TechCrunch)

Starting with iOS and coming soon to Android, Yelp users will now be able to write reviews directly in the mobile app. The new feature is a sign of how Yelp is trying to get users to spend more time in its mobile apps. The company reported that approximately 40% of its local ads were served on mobile devices and 59% of its search traffic from mobile, according Yelp’s most recent financial filing. Read >

Twitter Acquires Open Source Training Company (TechCrunch)

Twitter has acquired Marakana, an open-source technical training company to offer more advanced education and training to Twitter’s engineers, through the company’s program called Twitter University. By cultivating an engineering culture that is driven by learning new skills, Twitter hopes to attract more developers to the company. Read >

Adaptly and Brand Networks Hire New Execs (Inside Facebook)

Two of Facebook’s Strategic Preferred Marketing Developers, Adaptly and Brand Networks, have made a few big hires recently. Adaptly hired JP Lester as its Chief Technology Officer; previously, Lester was the CTO of Sony’s Digital Audio Disk Corporation group. Brand Networks hired Anthony Green as a Senior Vice President of New Business; previously, he was a VP at another PMD called Optimal. Brand Networks also hired Jeff Madison as Vice President; formerly, he was the COO of Sparkart Group. Read >

