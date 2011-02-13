The 500-Year Evolution Of The Resume

Photo: Joe furini via Flickr

The contents of this post originally appeared on Optimal Resume, in a “History of the Resume” chronology authored by Todd Lempicke.The resume has changed drastically over the hundreds of years that have passed since Leonardo da Vinci created the first official resume in 1482.



Originally used as a type of letter of introduction, it’s now the most vital portion of a recruitment process.

Here’s how it’s morphed over the last 500+ years.

The first resumes 1482 - Leonardo De Vinci writes the first professional resume. 1500 - A travelling Lord in England offers a handwritten letter of introduction to acquaintances and calls it his resume. Resumes become an institution 1930 - Resumes were just formalities. Most wrote them on scraps of paper over lunch with employers. 1940 - Resumes are like Facebook profiles. They include weight, age, height, marital status and religion. 1950 - Resumes are no longer just formalities, they are now expected. 1960 - Resumes start to include outside interests like sports and clubs. The digital age 1970 - Digital typesetting and word processors make resumes more professional and salesy 1980 - The first VHS portfolios are recorded and used. Books on resumes and career counseling boom. 1985 - Online background checking begins 1986 - Microsoft releases an RTF universal doc 1987 - Enter, fax machines -- the new, cool way to send resumes The Internet 1994 - The Internet and World Wide Web go public. Monster.com goes live, and CareerBuilder is founded. 1995 - Email is the new, cool way to send a resume Web 2.0 2000 - Dot Com boom hits full stride. 2002 - Interactive resumes begin and mark the beginning of Optimal Resume 2003 - LinkedIn launches 2005 - Optimal Resume releases an online resume builder Multimedia and video resumes emerge 2006 - Video resumes pick up, more and more high school students begin sending them to colleges 2007 - Video resumes hit YouTube The Future 2008 - Resume objectives are out, Summaries and position statements are in. Social Media enters the picture, LinkedIn dominates employment and networking. Personal branding via SEO and keywords become a worry; nearly all employers google prospective employees. Today - Resumes contain social media links. They're now shorter but with more visuals and multimedia. Digital CVs and Infographic resumes are trending. How check out how to craft a CV >> How To Avoid Writing An Awful Cover Letter >>

