How Republicans Quietly Tried To Dismantle Dodd-Frank This Week

Republicans quietly pushed through 5 bills this week that if passed, could eliminate some of the bigger regulations that the Dodd-Frank bill enacted.
The regulations they’re trying to crush, according to POLITICO, are:
- Making credit-rating agencies like Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s liable if their initial ratings are faulty
- Destroy the establishment of a derivatives “clearinghouse,” through which companies using the complicated financial instruments to hedge commercial risk must exchange them
- Exempt private equity fund managers from having to register with the SEC
- Raise capital thresholds for companies needing to register with the SEC
- Eliminate “burdensome” data collection requirements for publicly traded companies.
