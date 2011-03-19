How Republicans Quietly Tried To Dismantle Dodd-Frank This Week

Republicans quietly pushed through 5 bills this week that if passed, could eliminate some of the bigger regulations that the Dodd-Frank bill enacted.



The regulations they’re trying to crush, according to POLITICO, are:

Making credit-rating agencies like Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s liable if their initial ratings are faulty Destroy the establishment of a derivatives “clearinghouse,” through which companies using the complicated financial instruments to hedge commercial risk must exchange them Exempt private equity fund managers from having to register with the SEC Raise capital thresholds for companies needing to register with the SEC Eliminate “burdensome” data collection requirements for publicly traded companies.

Clusterstock’s Courtney Comstock spoke about the issue on Russia Today yesterday. Watch the discussion below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.